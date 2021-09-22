Gray’s WOIO-TV to Launch a New Telemundo Station in Cleveland
WOIO 19 News will launch the market’s first Telemundo local affiliate on January 1, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio—One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate will finally have one on January 1, 2022, when the Gray Television-owned WOIO-TV 19 News plans to launch the market’s first local Telemundo Network affiliate on its sister station WTCL, channel 6.1.
This new station will also debut the market’s first Spanish-language local television newscasts, with broadcasts weekdays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. every weekday, the station announced.
“We are excited that Telemundo Cleveland will fill the void for Spanish-language viewers in our market with Telemundo’s great programming as well as two live and locally produced weekday newscasts,” station vice president and general manager Erik Schrader said. “We are honored to provide this important service to the fast-growing Hispanic community in Northeast Ohio.”
