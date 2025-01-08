Grass Valley To Feature GV Media Universe, AMPP at ISE 2025

MONTREAL—Grass Valley will demonstrate how the GV Media Universe and AMPP platform are being used in live-event and sports production, house of worship, corporate and education applications at ISE 2025, to be held Feb. 4-7 in Barcelona.

AMPP is Grass Valley’s microservices-based media production platform enabling efficient and flexible production workflows for live content creation, management, and distribution.

“AMPP has become a cornerstone for live production on a global scale—from local sporting events to major international programming for Tier 1 media brands—enabling customers to reduce operational costs, gain flexibility, and drive new revenue streams,” Grass Valley President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Wilson said.

Grass Valley’s strategic partnerships with key players such as Diversified, ES Broadcast and Arabsat further underline the company’s commitment to enhancing product innovation for the broadest possible mix of customers, it said.

“Broadcast-grade production technology is no longer the preserve of traditional broadcasters and TV networks,” Grass Valley executive chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. said. “Access to cutting-edge media production solutions is now within reach for a broader pool of organizations, a transformation that technology providers such as Grass Valley have been instrumental in enabling.”

Hernandez will explore these themes during his keynote session at ISE 2025’s AV Broadcast Summit on Feb. 5. He will demonstrate how technology solutions from Grass Valley enable a new roster of media publishers to deliver high-quality productions.

“The ongoing democratization of media solutions will see accelerating deployments of technology in non-traditional broadcast environments such as corporate, education, and houses of worship, as well as providing areas like sports, live events and esports with new production and streaming capabilities,” he said.

See Grass Valley at ISE 2025, booth 4P660.

More information is available on the company’s website.