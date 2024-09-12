Grass Valley To Highlight Wasabi Cloud Storage As Part of AMPP Ecosystem At IBC 2024

BOSTON and MONTREAL—Grass Valey will offer Wasabi Technologies’ cloud storage within its AMPP media production platform and will show it within its AMPP ecosystem at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

GV AMPP delivers agile, software-defined workflows to enable media users to choose best-of-breed solutions on a single common platform. Pairing AMPP with Wasabi’s cloud storage, which does not charge for egress, enables AMPP users to move assets freely in and out of Wasabi storage without incurring unpredictable costs, Wasabi said.

Integration of Wasabi storage now supports AMPP applications for active archiving, live playout and editing workflows, it said.

“AMPP has revolutionized the broadcast industry by delivering the most flexible, scalable, and efficient platform for media production and distribution,” said Whit Jackson, vice president of media and entertainment at Wasabi. “The addition of Wasabi hot cloud storage to the AMPP platform further delivers on the goals of driving down operational costs, enabling AMPP users to easily scale storage up and down as needed, and allowing media companies to deliver more content to more channels.”

See Grass Valley at IBC Stand 9.A01.

More information is available on the Wasabi Technologies and Grass Valley websites.