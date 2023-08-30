Grass Valley to Showcase GV Media Universe at the IBC2023

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced that its theme for IBC2023 will be “Anytime, Anywhere, Any Way” and that it will be showcasing an extensive product portfolio designed to support the dynamically changing live content creation, processing and distribution needs of today’s M&E professionals on stand 9-A01.

“Major organizations around the world have put their faith and trust in our innovation and service that has made us one of the most trusted brands in our industry. Grass Valley has taken a leadership role in creating what is rapidly becoming the platform standard for our industry built to solve the most intense issues our industry is facing,” said Louis Hernandez Jr, CEO for Grass Valley.

“With our GV Media Universe, AMPP, and the scalability and upgradeability of our hardware and software products across the suite, customers can now rapidly tailor their workflows based upon whichever traditional, hybrid or cloud approach best serves their needs today, and well into the future," he continued. "With Grass Valley, there’s no longer a binary approach to choosing between ground and cloud.”

As the industry’s digital transformation continues, Grass Valley said that video professionals and media organizations are benefitting from the freedom to migrate between hardware, software and cloud approaches – or hybrid modes of their choosing – in response to market pressures and opportunities using its solutions.

Whether they choose a fully hardware-based facility, remote or mobile workflows or an all-in cloud strategy, Grass Valley’s AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) and the entire Grass Valley portfolio provides the features and capabilities they need where and when they need it, the company said.

AMPP lets them ramp up or down and expand or collapse their capabilities anyway they wish, for whatever duration they need.

As a fully cloud-native solution, AMPP is a highly secure, reliable open ecosystem architected with standard REST APIs throughout, integrating applications from 80 third party partner companies, as well as over 100 cloud native applications of its own. Standard REST API integration points for every part of the solution allow for tight integration to both customer and third party control and deployment solutions, whilst comprehensive signal format support means that AMPP can be inserted into the customers’ signal path anywhere it’s required, from simple graphics overlays through to full workflow chains, the company reported.

Visitors to Grass Valley’s IBC exhibit will also see best-in-class solutions geared to live sports, newsrooms and entertainment production for linear broadcast, media streaming and/or over-the-top services.

“While we continually innovate and upgrade our products based on our customers’ ever evolving needs, we’re committed to preserving the familiar interfaces, control panels and functionality that Grass Valley operators have come to count on, regardless of whether their equipment resides locally, in data centers, at remote sites, on trucks, in the cloud or a mix of them all,” said Ian Fletcher, CTO for Grass Valley.

The company noted that Grass Valley video production switchers are widely installed in all sorts of Tier-1 production facilities, including broadcast networks, mobile OB units and remote sites, as well as studios run by corporations, universities, and houses of worship. A popular high-end choice is the Grass Valley K-Frame XP video processing engine, which can be controlled by control surfaces like the Grass Valley Kayenne, Karrera and Korona. Grass Valley’s software based switcher and production solutions powered by AMPP further compliment the portfolio to cater to any and all events, the company said.

Another product highlight during the show is the Grass Valley LDX 100 series broadcast camera platform, the company said.

It exemplifies the flexibility and upgradeability of key products in its portfolio. This revolutionary camera system lets customers choose the camera/XCU configuration (and IP and SDI functionality) of their choice. It also lets them choose to license an upgrade to full IP connectivity later to do remote productions more efficiently. Whether it’s the video format or ability to do slow motion, customers have options, such as taking a 1080p camera today and licensing it for 4K for just a couple of weeks, Grass Valley reported.

“As we further innovate software- and cloud-driven product lines, the industry can rest assured that we remain committed to dedicated, on-premises hardware. And as we enhance these systems, freelance crews will be able to sit down to familiar control panels without any learning curves to delay live production,” said Hernandez Jr. “With our GV One program, we now offer timely personalized customer support and issue resolution to ensure that productions keep moving forward. While change is inevitable in the Media & Entertainment technology sector, navigating it need not be disruptive, but rather a smooth, seamless and rewarding experience.”

Grass Valley will be exhibiting at stand 9-A01 at the IBC 2023 Show from Sept. 15-18 at the Amsterdam RAI exhibition and conference center.