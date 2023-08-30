Grass Valley to Showcase GV Media Universe at the IBC2023

By George Winslow
Will demo how GV Media Universe provides unprecedented flexibility and efficiency in live content creation and delivery

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced that its theme for IBC2023 will be “Anytime, Anywhere, Any Way” and that it will be showcasing an extensive product portfolio designed to  support the dynamically changing live content creation, processing and distribution needs of  today’s M&E professionals on stand 9-A01.  

“Major organizations around the world have put their faith and trust in our innovation and  service that has made us one of the most trusted brands in our industry. Grass Valley has  taken a leadership role in creating what is rapidly becoming the platform standard for our  industry built to solve the most intense issues our industry is facing,” said Louis Hernandez  Jr, CEO for Grass Valley. 

“With our GV Media Universe, AMPP, and the scalability and  upgradeability of our hardware and software products across the suite, customers can now  rapidly tailor their workflows based upon whichever traditional, hybrid or cloud approach  best serves their needs today, and well into the future," he continued. "With Grass Valley, there’s no longer  a binary approach to choosing between ground and cloud.”  

As the industry’s digital transformation continues, Grass Valley said that video professionals and media  organizations are benefitting from the freedom to migrate between hardware, software and  cloud approaches – or hybrid modes of their choosing – in response to market pressures  and opportunities using its solutions. 

Whether they choose a fully hardware-based facility, remote or mobile  workflows or an all-in cloud strategy, Grass Valley’s AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform) and the entire Grass Valley portfolio provides the features and capabilities they need where and when they need it, the company said. 

AMPP lets them ramp up or down and expand or collapse their capabilities anyway they wish, for whatever  duration they need.  

As a fully cloud-native solution, AMPP is a highly secure, reliable open ecosystem  architected with standard REST APIs throughout, integrating applications from 80 third party partner companies, as well as over 100 cloud native applications of its own. Standard  REST API integration points for every part of the solution allow for tight integration to both  customer and third party control and deployment solutions, whilst comprehensive signal  format support means that AMPP can be inserted into the customers’ signal path anywhere  it’s required, from simple graphics overlays through to full workflow chains, the company reported. 

Visitors to Grass Valley’s IBC exhibit will also see best-in-class solutions geared to live sports,  newsrooms and entertainment production for linear broadcast, media streaming and/or  over-the-top services.  

“While we continually innovate and upgrade our products based on our customers’ ever evolving needs, we’re committed to preserving the familiar interfaces, control panels and  functionality that Grass Valley operators have come to count on, regardless of whether their  equipment resides locally, in data centers, at remote sites, on trucks, in the cloud or a mix of  them all,” said Ian Fletcher, CTO for Grass Valley.  

The company noted that Grass Valley video production switchers are widely  installed in all sorts of Tier-1 production facilities, including broadcast networks, mobile OB  units and remote sites, as well as studios run by corporations, universities, and houses of  worship. A popular high-end choice is the Grass Valley K-Frame XP video processing engine,  which can be controlled by control surfaces like the Grass Valley Kayenne, Karrera and  Korona. Grass Valley’s software based switcher and production solutions powered by AMPP  further compliment the portfolio to cater to any and all events, the company said.   

Another product highlight during the show is the Grass Valley LDX 100 series broadcast camera platform, the company said. 

It exemplifies the flexibility and  upgradeability of key products in its portfolio. This revolutionary camera system lets  customers choose the camera/XCU configuration (and IP and SDI functionality) of their choice. It also lets them choose to license an upgrade to full IP connectivity later to do remote productions more efficiently. Whether it’s the video format or ability to do slow  motion, customers have options, such as taking a 1080p camera today and licensing it for 4K  for just a couple of weeks, Grass Valley reported. 

“As we further innovate software- and cloud-driven product lines, the industry can rest  assured that we remain committed to dedicated, on-premises hardware. And as we  enhance these systems, freelance crews will be able to sit down to familiar control panels  without any learning curves to delay live production,” said Hernandez Jr. “With our GV One  program, we now offer timely personalized customer support and issue resolution to ensure  that productions keep moving forward. While change is inevitable in the Media &  Entertainment technology sector, navigating it need not be disruptive, but rather a smooth, seamless and rewarding experience.” 

Grass Valley will be exhibiting at stand 9-A01 at the IBC 2023 Show from  Sept. 15-18 at the Amsterdam RAI  exhibition and conference center.  

