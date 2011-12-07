Grass Valley Hires Efficiency Expert



SAN FRANCISCO: Grass Valley announced the appointment of efficiency expert Gale England as their new senior vice president for their Global Operations and Quality division. He will report to president and CEO Alain Andreoli.



England will bring over 35 years of experience in the data communications, telecommunications and software industries.



His hiring was described by Andreoli as ushering in the next step in the company’s evolution. “With Gale on board, we will be able to continue to fine-tune our operations for the benefit of our customers,” he said in a press release.



Major tasks will include strengthening the company’s global order management, fulfillment operations and customer support while improving its companywide operations.



England’s most recent roles include acting as CEO to tech companies Numetrix and Realm, as well as vice president of product operations for Sonus Network, Inc. His tenure at Sonus was marked with a significant financial improvement in earnings and product margins.



He holds a Bachelors degree in economics from California State University, and several technical management certifications from Boston University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.



