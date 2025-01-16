Grass Valley Adds 3 Execs To Bolster Sports and Live Production Team

MONTREAL—Grass Valley, a provider of end-to-end live entertainment and media technology, has strengthened its North American sports and live production expertise with the addition of three industry veterans: Greg Doggett as VP, sports sales, North America; Jeremy Morell as director, pre-sales, Americas; and Ben Dolinky as senior solutions architect.

“Grass Valley is at the forefront of live production innovation during a period of unprecedented change,” Alex Keighley, Grass Valley’s senior vice president sales, Americas, said. “Greg, Jeremy and Ben will help our customers navigate these challenges by making the right decisions to deliver the best possible content to their audiences. Their deep industry knowledge and proven track records in live production and sports broadcasting will strengthen our leadership position in the market.”

Doggett returns to Grass Valley after years of building deep relationships with teams, venues, systems integrators and design consultants, the company said. He has held senior roles at such companies as Rhode & Schwarz, TVU Networks and Telestream.

“I am thrilled to return to Grass Valley and lead North American Sports at such an exciting time for the industry,” he said. “I’m eager to build on Grass Valley’s legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers and partners to create exceptional content.”

Morell, also a Grass Valley alumnus, will lead the pre-sales engineering team. He is a broadcast and media technology expert who played a key role in designing Disney’s ABC Galaxy project, Grass Valley said.

“It’s great to be part of a team that’s all about being flexible, innovative, and focused on what our customers really need in this constantly changing industry,” Morell said.

Dolinki comes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS team Atlanta United FC, where he was chief engineer, after stints with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and MLB’s San Francisco Giants. He will focus on designing sports and live production solutions across North America, Grass Valley said.

“The opportunity to work alongside industry leaders, drive cutting-edge solutions, and contribute to world-class broadcast experiences is incredibly exciting,” he said.