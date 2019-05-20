Rohde & Schwarz Grow U.S. Broadcast & Media Team by Three

COLUMBIA, Md.—Rohde & Schwarz USA have announced three new hires that will work with the Broadcast & Media division, specifically the Media Content Solutions team—Burt Young, Greg Doggett and Kim Thomas.

Kim Thomas, Burt Young and Gregg Doggett

Young has been tapped to serve as the senior sales manager for the newly expanded Media Content Solutions team, handling all aspects of sales for the respective business in the U.S. Young has 20 years of industry experience, previously holding positions with Grass Valley, Snell Inc. and Harris Corporation.

Joining Young’s team will be Doggett and Thomas in the roles of sales and business development manager, responsible for promoting sales growth and strengthening existing relationships with customers and partners.

Doggett’s previous experience includes sales positions at Grass Valley and Snell Inc. Thomas joins the team from Avid and Dalet Digital Media Systems, where she held executive sales positions.