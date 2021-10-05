VuWall Introduces Compact VuScape VS10 Video Wall Controller

MONTREAL—VuWall today unveiled its VuScape VS10 video wall controller, a compact and powerful unit designed for small- to medium-size video wall deployments.

Powering up to 16 displays, the VS10 controller can be used as a destination or to capture and manage hybrid AV, IP and IT sources, including web pages, RSS feeds and VND, allowing them to be encoded and distributed in an AV-over-IP infrastructure, the company said.

"As the use cases for video walls have exploded, we've responded in equal measure with a flexible and powerful video wall controller that solves the challenges these applications face," said VuWall CEO Paul Vander Plaets. "Whether it's a smaller deployment needing a robust, yet affordable video controller or a large deployment requiring scalability and redundancy, the VS10 is the perfect visualization solution."

The VS10 also can be used as a complete video wall processor. It features four 4K outputs, which allows it to be used as a KVM workstation. The VS10 can decode ADDERLink ipeps+, and it can perform VNC network capture, the company said.

It also can be integrated with Milestone and Genetec video management systems and decode IP cameras, websites and local applications. With its small form factor, the VS10 can be installed directly behind displays.