Fubo Sports Network Launches on Amazon Freevee

NEW YORK—Fubo Sports Network launched on Amazon Freevee in a deal that will increase the channel’s distribution to more than 155 million devices across multiple streaming platforms.

The Amazon Freevee free streaming video service offers thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including originals and FAST channels.

The agreement comes in the wake of the Fubo Sports Network finishing September 2022 with a 121% bounce in viewership compared to a year earlier, its highest viewership to date.

The network’s expanded distribution also includes LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and XUMO as well as fresh content across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels.

“With the launch of Fubo Sports Network on Amazon Freevee, we’re bringing our athlete-driven programming and original series to more eyeballs than ever before,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “There is a growing appetite for the voice of the athlete and our goal is to connect with fans wherever they choose to consume content. Platforms like Freevee allow us to do just that at no extra cost for our audiences. We’re delighted to join Freevee’s impressive lineup of premium channels.”