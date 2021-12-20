Fubo Gaming Launches Its Sports Betting Service in Arizona

CHICAGO—The streaming platform fuboTV has announced that its Fubo Gaming subsidiary has launched Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, marking the second launch of the service, which allows sports enthusiasts 21 years of age and older to bet on live sports using the mobile app or on the Fubo Sportsbook website.

The launch of the sportsbooks are part of fuboTV’s strategy of integrating interactivity into its live streaming platform.

The launch in Arizona, in partnership with the Ak-Chin Indian Community, expands Fubo Sportsbook’s presence in the U.S. following last month's launch in Iowa. The Fubo Sportsbook integrates an owned-and-operated sports wagering platform with a live TV streaming experience.

By integrating with fuboTV, the mobile app delivers personalized omni-screen content that the company says will “turn passive viewers into active participants.”

Fubo Sportsbook’s proprietary feature, Watching Now, leverages fuboTV’s first-party user data to engage participants by recommending relevant bets based upon what they are streaming — even as they change the channel, the company reported.

Fubo Gaming also said that it intends to continue to update the app, launching additional features that will further integrate wagering into the fuboTV platform, to create an even more immersive and personalized experience.

"We are honored to partner with our first Native American tribe, the Ak-Chin Indian Community, to launch our market-defining sportsbook within the great state of Arizona,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “In less than a year of establishing Fubo Gaming, we brought our sports betting platform to passionate sports communities across two states and look forward to continuing introducing our unique product to many more consumers.”

“Fubo Sportsbook is a major pillar of fuboTV’s mission to integrate interactivity into our live TV streaming platform and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “I’m very proud of how quickly the Fubo Gaming team has brought Fubo Sportsbook to market: from our announcement to expand into online sports wagering to the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, our second state, all in the same year.”

Earlier this year, Fubo Gaming received regulatory approvals to operate as the management service provider to the Ak-Chin Indian Community to go live with mobile betting operations within the state of Arizona. The company has also obtained market access agreements in four other states, including Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc., and Iowa via Casino Queen. Fubo Gaming expects to announce the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in additional markets, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, the company added.

The company also has partnerships with NASCAR, and the New York Jets (NFL) and, as an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO) with the NBA, a multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA).