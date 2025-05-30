Fubo Launches Programmatic Pause Ads on CTV, a First

NEW YORK—Fubo has launched programmatic pause ads, a development that makes it the first connected TV (CTV) platform to offer this ad format in a programmatic biddable environment. The programmatic pause ads are powered by ClearLine, Magnite’s self-service buying solution.

The launch builds on its ongoing efforts to offer brands innovative advertising opportunities.

Fubo said it first launched pause ads last year as part of a suite of interactive CTV ad units. The ad format appears a few seconds after a viewer presses pause during the content stream. When the user resumes the stream, the pause ad disappears. The pause ads can be outfitted with a QR code for additional engagement opportunities.

With the programmatic pause ad launch, Fubo now supports both programmatic guaranteed (PG) and biddable private marketplace (PMP) pause ad executions. The ad formats provide advertisers with increased flexibility in how they transact pause ads. They also offer advertisers precise audience addressability and post-campaign analytics.

“Fubo is proud to have a long history of market firsts and offering pause ads programmatically is the next phase of advancing our ad innovation,” said Jennifer Hess, vice president of global ad operations, Fubo. “The excitement around interactive ad formats like pause ads has only increased and now brands have more flexibility to activate against our robust lineup of live sports, news and entertainment content. Programmatic pause ads for CTV are a game changer and we’re eager to introduce them on our platform.”

CTV pause ads on Fubo drive 33% more brand engagement than video ads alone, according to the company’s internal data, reinforcing the power of the interactive ad format.

“Fubo’s launch of programmatic pause ads marks a meaningful step forward for innovation in CTV advertising,” said Chris Signore, group vice president business development, Magnite. “We’re proud to power this first-to-market opportunity with Fubo, helping brands drive deeper engagement during premium streaming moments.”