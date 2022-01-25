Friend MTS Appoints James Caselton as Head of Product

LONDON, U.K. & PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—Friend MTS, a market leader in content protection technology solutions for sports, media and entertainment, has appointed James Caselton as head of product. He is responsible for the company’s product strategy, expanding its portfolio of video fingerprinting, watermarking and monitoring solutions. Caselton is based in London.

Friend MTS Chief Product Officer Jonathan Friend said Caselton was “the perfect fit to lead the development and delivery of our highly effective anti-piracy products and services.” With the rest of the team he will work to enhance the user experience for broadcasters in the fight against content piracy.

Caselton has 20 years of experience in mixed channel marketing, product management and sales and business development on a global scale. Caselton has served as marketing director, EMEA at Dolby Laboratories; and as international sales & marketing manager for Phillips.