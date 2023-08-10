FreeCast Begins Selling Whole-Home OTT/OTA Solution

‍After showing off technology to merge OTT streaming services with over-the-air broadcasts and NextGen TV at the NAB Show in April, FreeCast has announced it will begin selling SiliconDust’s popular HD HomeRun box under its FreeCast Home label.

FreeCast is also making the FreeCast app available to current owners of the HD HomeRun device, allowing them to access the same hybrid OTT/OTA TV experience at no additional cost.

FreeCast integrates ATSC 3.0 broadcast channels into the same FreeCast guide that already features over 700 free streaming channels and more than 500,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes.

With the FreeCast app installed on an HD HomeRun device attached to a wifi router, all of this content is made available on all devices on the network. FreeCast’s software supports all necessary digital rights management (DRM) for encrypted digital content and OTA broadcasts, allowing for a reliable, secure, and fully legal television experience that unites streaming and local over-the-air TV.

HD HomeRun models that are supported by the FreeCast apps include the Duo (gen 2 and up), Flex, Flex 4K, and Scribe 4K. Those who already have these devices, or who purchase them from other sources, will still be able to download and install FreeCast. Additionally, HD HomeRun customers can add FreeCast to their Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, streaming sticks, and laptops, to take advantage of powerful features and the aggregated streaming guide for which the service is best known.

‍“What we’re doing is pairing the latest in TV software, our SmartGuide, with the latest in TV hardware, HD HomeRun boxes with next-gen ATSC 3.0 tuners and DVR functionality,” explained William Mobley, FreeCast’s CEO. “These are great devices to power our FreeCast service, and we’re excited to be able to offer that to current device owners too.”