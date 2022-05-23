Fox Sports Mexico Relaunches Site on Arc XP

MEXICO CITY—Fox Sports Mexico has relaunched a renovated website on the Arc XP platform that offers greater reliability, faster loading speeds and more content to complement its TV offering.

"With the Arc XP platform, we improved the performance of the website, including a significant upgrade in reliability and faster loading speeds, resulting in better user experience for our users, which will drive them to spend more time browsing the site," commented Cristina Ruiz de Velasco, business development director of Grupo Lauman.

The new Fox Sports Mexico site will offer a wide range of sports news so fans can keep up to date on sporting events, with the most up to date and relevant information, statistics, audiovisual content, expert opinions from industry leaders and broadcasters from Fox Sports in Mexico, the companies said.

The new website architecture for foxsports.com.mx will also result in great benefits for its commercial partners as well by allowing it to more efficiently operate advertising campaigns, with a higher segmentation level and a more entertaining user experience.

Arc XP is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences.

A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP currently serves more than 1,900 sites in more than 25 countries that serve nearly 2 billion unique visitors monthly.