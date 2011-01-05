Fox Hispanic Cable Nets Post Record Ratings in 2010

LOS ANGELES: Fox today said its Spanish-language cable networks logged record ratings for 2010. Fox Deportes and Utilisimareached record high marks last year. Deportes was the No. 1 Hispanic sports cable net in prime time last year. Utilisima, a 24-hour Hispanic lifestyle channel, was the fastest-growing Spanish-language net with women 25 and over.



Deportes, which has an 18-million household footprint, finished No. 1 among Hispanic cable nets in prime time 33 of 52 weeks last year. It also delivered the top Spanish cable program for the year with its exclusive rights of Copa Libertadores Internacional vs. Chivas 2010 Final delivered a 9.26 household coverage area rating and 876,000 total viewers.



Since its U.S. launch in July 2010, Fox said Utilisima has attracted the highest concentration of adult women of any Spanish-language network, holding a 66 percent per-viewing household over its nearest competitor during total day (8 a.m. to 2 a.m.). The net’s audience grew 39 percent during December for the 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daypart among women 25 and older. Advertisers secured since launch include Sears, Procter & Gamble, Ford, Kmart, El Jimador, Farmers Insurance, SC Johnson, Toyota, Daisy Sour Cream, Kellogg’s, Prudential, T-Mobile and Wal-Mart. Fox did not provide Utilisima’s footprint.