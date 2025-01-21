For-A America Hires Joe Paryzek as Director, Solutions Development

CYPRESS, Calif.—Industry veteran Joe Paryzek has joined video and audio systems distributor For-A America as director, solutions development.

In the newly created post, Paryzek will be responsible for key account management and customer communications to drive development of For-A’s technology with a focus on its IP-based, software-defined solutions, the company said.

Paryzek brings to For-A a deep background in engineering and customer service, most recently as co-owner of the live video systems design firm Strata AVL. He has also worked as a product engineer at systems integration firm Diversified and in pre-sale technical support at Grass Valley.

“Joe will be a wonderful resource for our customers,” For-A America President and Chief Operating Officer Satoshi Kanemura said. “We have several new IP-based and high-bandwidth SDI technologies we’ll be heavily focused on this year. Joe has a thorough understanding of live production technology, full system integration and the business of media and entertainment technology. He can speak with our customers from a deep understanding of their challenges and how we can implement our technology as solutions that address those pain points. And since we’ve worked together frequently on very complex house of worship installs for houses of worship while he was with Strata AVL, we’ve already got a solid history of collaboration in place.”

Among the products introduced by For-A in the last year are HiRDS, STMPE ST 2210 resource-sharing software; MixBoard, a software-based switcher; and significant updates to SOAR-A, its software-based live production ecosystem. The company also showcased such bridge technologies as its FA-1616 multichannel processor and the SOAR-A Edge IP transport appliances, both of which enable a flexible SDI-to-IP live production workflow.

“In the past two years For-A has engineered some incredible solutions that I can’t wait to discuss with broadcasters, live event producers, and systems integrators,” Paryzek said. “I’m eager to get their feedback on how this technology will improve operations for them and what new upgrades they’d like to see down the road. Overall, I’m looking forward to joining the For-A America team and using my experience in customer relations, system design creation and product development to make For-A’s recent innovations top of mind with end users."

Paryzek started at For-A America on Jan. 6 and is based in Atlanta.