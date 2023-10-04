NAB Show New York: FOR-A Puts IP Solutions Front and Center

NEW YORK–FOR-A Corp. of America will showcase its software-defined IP workflow and support for SMPTE ST 2110 standards at NAB Show New York.

According to the company, its live production ecosystem “works with all flavors of IP and is available for immediate delivery.”

The SMPTE ST 2110 standards support multicast IP streaming of uncompressed video over local area networks for a more scalable and vendor-agnostic solution. FOR-A’s IP-enabled hardware offerings with an ST 2110 interface include the FA-1616 multichannel processor and MV-1640IP IP Multi Viewer.

Software solutions supporting the standard at NAB Show New York will be the SOAR-A Edge IP transport appliance; SOAR-A IPTV, an IP distribution service; SOAR-A Graphics, a CG and graphics engine; and SOAR-A Play, a software-based media server.

FOR-A’s integration with Aveco automation solutions will also be a part of the company’s booth. FOR-A HVS Series production switchers, Insight video servers and ClassX graphics systems are tightly integrated with Aveco ASTRA Studio production automation and GEMINI media management systems in a powerful package.

Four FA-1616 multichannel processors were recently delivered to a large ST 2110 facility as part of its broadcast infrastructure. With SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022 interfaces, the FA-1616 multichannel processor is a suitable gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI. The FA-1616’s frame synchronizer also supports 4K/12G-SDI/high dynamic range/wide color gamut and simultaneous processing of 4K UHD and HD video by using four channels together as a 4K processor.

The MV-1640IP IP Multi Viewer can input 16 streams of SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/30/40 HD video via one port—and by using two SFP+ connectors, it can support the redundant environment of SMPTE ST 2022-7. The MV-1640IP uses NMOS for stream switching. Designed for IP or hybrid production workflows, the 1RU MV-1640IP supports up to 32 inputs (16 IP and 16 SDI) and five monitor outputs. With an SFP+ port, the MV-1640IP is compatible with 10GbE and 25GbE environments.

FOR-A’s software-based live production platform, SOAR-A, features an expandable IP-based architecture and supports the conversion and delivery of SD, HD, 4K and NDI to ST 2110 signals. It is compatible with WebRTC and utilizes RIST (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport). The entire SOAR-A workflow enables secure REMI production and gateway-free streaming. The SOAR-A system serves content creators looking for a workflow with low latency, software-based services. All modules within the SOAR-A line are SMPTE ST 2110 capable.

NAB Show New York will run from October 24–26 at the Javits Center. FOR-A will exhibit in booth 822.