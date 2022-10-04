FOR-A To Highlight SMPTE ST 2110 Lineup At NAB Show New York

NEW YORK CITY—FOR-A will showcase its full lineup of technology supporting SMPTE ST 2110 at the 2022 NAB Show New York (opens in new tab), Oct. 17-20, at the Javits Center.

Highlighted FOR-A hardware includes the FA-1616 multi-channel signal processor, MV-1640IP IP multiviewer and the HVS-6000 4K/HD video switcher. Software solutions with ST 2110 support include the SOAR-A Edge IP transport appliance; SOAR-A IPTV, an IP distribution service; SOAR-A Graphics, a CG and graphics engine; and the SOAR-A Play software-based media server, the company said.

The SOAR-A Edge transport appliance for REMI solutions features an expandable IP-based architecture and supports the conversion and delivery of SD, HD, 4K and NDI to SMPTE ST 2110 signals. It is compatible with WebRTC and uses RIST (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport), the company said.

The solution meets the needs of content creators transitioning to IP, live event producers looking for a 12G 4K video production solution and those seeking a workflow with low latency, software-based services, it said.

The SOAR-A IPTV IP distribution service is an ultra-low latency, web distribution service that provides streaming from one location via WebRTC to any number of remote browsers or set top boxes. It requires a single SOAR-A device at the main location with set top boxes or PCs at remote locations for display. Viewers can watch the video on standard computers, tablets and smart phones. Cameras can also be monitored via a low-latency preview on the web browser without any custom software. It also enables 24/7 recording, FOR-A said.

The SOAR-A Play media server can be used as an IP-optimized multi-channel playout system, available in either two- or four-channel configurations. It offers a web interface to allow control from any device without prior installation and is well-suited for collaborative work among multiple users and groups, allowing concurrent operation, it said.

The SOAR-A Graphics solution supports SMPTE ST 2110 and NDI. The solution forms an ideal complement to FOR-A switchers. Its CG Edit Suite provides graphics creation, and the system’s LiveBoard handles graphics playout.

See FOR-A at NAB Show New York booth 1024.