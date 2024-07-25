WNBA Returns to NBCU with 11 Year Deal

NEW YORK—As part of a $2.5 billion media rights deal with the NBA announced on July 24, NBCUniversal and the NBA have also announced an 11-year agreement for rights to WNBA regular season and playoff games.

Starting in 2026, NBCU will be the home of 50+ national WNBA regular season games every season (across USA Network, Peacock, and NBC). The agreement will also see three WNBA Finals Series, multiple first-round playoff, and semi-final games across NBCU platforms over the deal’s 11 years.

“Returning to NBCU at a time when momentum around the WNBA and women’s basketball has never been higher presents numerous opportunities to engage with new fans and grow the league’s core audience,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We look forward to bringing WNBA games to NBCU’s vast audiences on its networks and platforms, which will not only help elevate the league but also enhance the storytelling of the WNBA’s incredible athletes.”

As previously reported the agreement, the agreement features substantial yearly coverage across NBC and Peacock that will include 100 national NBA regular-season, a robust lineup of playoff games, and the NBA All-Star Game. Conference Finals Series will be featured six times throughout the 11-year span. The partnership ensures NBCUniversal will have more NBA playoff games each season on average than any other NBA media partner.

In addition to extensive NBA and WNBA coverage, NBCUniversal acquires the rights to Team USA men’s and women’s games leading into the Olympics for 2028, 2032, and 2036. Fans can also look forward to select NBA games and every NBA All-Star Game on Telemundo.

In terms of the NBA deal, Peacock is front and center, offering approximately 50 exclusive NBA national regular-season and postseason games lined up, anchored by Peacock Monday Nights and doubleheaders late in the season. The all-new Sunday Night Basketball “Game of the Week” franchise will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It will also present a one-hour pregame show leading up to tip-off every Sunday night. Fans can also expect national coverage of Tuesday regional matchups at 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports will host the first games every NBA season with an opening night Tuesday doubleheader.