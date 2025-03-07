FCC Lays Out Tentative March Open Meeting Agenda
Exploring alternatives to GPS and the reliability of next-gen 911 networks will be considered by the agency
WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announced a tentative agenda for the March Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025.
The FCC described the items as follows:
- Exploring Alternatives to GPS – The Commission will consider a Notice of Inquiry that would engage a wide range of stakeholders to build a record on specific actions it can take to help develop complements and alternatives to the Global Positioning System with the goal of ensuring robust and reliable Positioning, Navigation, and Timing technologies and solutions. (WT Docket No. 25-110)
- Ensuring NG911 Resiliency, Reliability, Interoperability, and Accessibility – The Commission will consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to safeguard the nation’s Next Generation 911 (NG911) transition by ensuring the reliability and interoperability of NG911 networks. (PS Docket Nos. 21-479, 13-75)
- Strengthening 911 Location Accuracy Rules – The Commission will consider a Sixth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes to strengthen caller location accuracy requirements for wireless calls to 911. (PS Docket No. 07-114)
- Restricted Adjudicatory Matter – The Commission will consider a restricted adjudicatory matter from the Media Bureau.
The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. Attendees at the Open Meeting will not be required to have an appointment but must otherwise comply with protocols outlined at: https://www.fcc.gov/visit. Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
