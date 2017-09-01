FCC: Hurricane Harvey Communications Recovery is Mixed Message
WASHINGTON—The latest data report from the FCC on the status of communications in the wake of Harvey is decidedly mixed. Cell sites and TV stations are showing fewer stations off the air, but more radio stations are out of service and cable/broadband subscribers are also without service.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox