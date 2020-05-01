EVS Acquires Broadcast Infrastructure Specialist Axon

SERAING, Belgium—EVS announced it has acquired Axon, a company with a 30-year track record in broadcast and media network infrastructure, for more than $11.5 million and other financial consideration.

“We’re extremely excited about the opportunities this acquisition will provide us and our customers over the coming months and years,” said EVS CEO Serge Van Herck.

“Axon’s strong broadcast reputation and expertise, combined with our shared customer service-focused philosophy, make this marriage a perfect fit. It will enable us to deliver the most comprehensive media infrastructure solutions on the market,” he said.

Axon employs more than 80 people and has development centers in the Netherlands and the U.K. With an international presence in the live broadcast infrastructure market, including live production trucks and data centers, it offers a product portfolio that’s complementary to EVS’s existing live production products, said EVS.

“This deal offers a major growth opportunity for both businesses, bringing together two innovative and proven product portfolios to form a unique end-to-end offering,” said Axon CEO Michiel Van Duijvendijk.

The acquisition will make it possible for customers to optimize resource management, enable greater scalability and deploy faster across multiple sites for remote live operations. It also will help EVS customers deploy turnkey solutions that enable migration to IP and remote production workflows, the company said.

The deal is the largest in the history of EVS, the company said. It allows EVS to expand its existing global footprint and gives the company access to Axon’s channel partners.

EVS will absorb the Axon brand over the coming weeks, and its product portfolio will be integrated into the company’s global solution offering. The company plans to integrate Axon’s team and to invest in its technology and market expertise, EVS said.

In 2019, Axon generated revenue of more than $19 million. The acquisition will be paid by cash and debt, EVS said.