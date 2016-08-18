Elemental Streams Olympics for South American Broadcasters

PORTLAND, ORE.—Software-defined video systems provider Elemental is serving as a key player in the 2016 Summer Olympics currently underway, helping stream content to a trio of South American broadcasters. The Portland, Ore.-based company has announced that it has provided its video processing technology to Brazilian-based Globosat and Net Brazil, as well as Uruguay’s Antel.

Globosat is utilizing the Elemental technology to stream live and video-on-demand coverage of the Games, including catch-up TV functionality. The broadcaster will also have Elemental gear to support the future deployment of SMPTE 2022-6 for transporting media signals over IP. Elemental Live software is used to encode the content for live OTT delivery, including programming in 4K.

Globosat is also providing 40 raw channels over IP to Net Brazil, which will then in turn use its own suite of Elemental encoding and packaging systems to transcode the signals to multi-bitrate services. After encryption, the channels are ready for distribution over the Net content delivery network to hybrid set-top boxes and multiscreen devices. Elemental Live is also being used to incorporate the SporTV application logo into signals for multiscreen delivery and Elemental Delta video delivery platform is being used for packaging functionality.

For Antel, the broadcaster is using Elemental video processing to power its Tier III Datacenter. The Elemental technology encodes feeds for the Games from a broadcast center in Rio de Janeiro for delivery via Antel’s VeraTV OTT service. The headend for VeraTV utilizes Elemental Live, Elemental Server video processing and delivery platform, Elemental Conductor to manage workflows, and Elemental Delta for CDN origination and OTT services.

The 2016 Summer Olympics are currently underway in Rio de Janeiro and will run through Aug. 21.

Here is a link to the Globosat, NET and Elemental press event that took place on Aug. 17 in Rio.



