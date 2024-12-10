EditShare Taps Brad Turner as CEO

BOSTON—Collaborative video workflow solutions provided EditShare has named Brad Turner as CEO.

Most recently the founder of Turner Advisors, a sales and marketing strategy consultancy for mid-market software firms, Turner is the former general manager of Harris Broadcast’s media software business. He has held leadership posts in digital analytics, digital document management and information services businesses, EditShare said.

“Having previously served in the media and entertainment technology sector, I am excited to re-enter the industry and join a leader like EditShare,” Turner said in a statement. “They are at the forefront of cutting-edge technology from ingest right through to delivery and at every stage in between. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on what is already an envious product portfolio.”

Turner succeeds Ramu Potarazu, who will transition from full-time CEO to membership on the company’s board.

“I’ve truly cherished my time leading the day-to-day operations and as I transition to the Board of Directors to focus on guiding our innovation strategically, I’m thrilled to warmly welcome Brad as he steps into the daily leadership CEO role,” Potarazu said. “I wish him every success in this next chapter.”

EditShare’s product portfolio includes scalable, high-performance solutions designed to meet the demands of modern production, including storage systems, media asset management platforms and review and approvals platforms, the company said.

