Doug Means Joins Harris Broadcast

TORONTO, CANADA: Harris Corp. has named Doug Means vice president and general manager of the new Workflow, Infrastructure and Networking unit of its Broadcast Communications business. Means will report to Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications, and will be based in the organization’s Toronto office.



Means will lead the newly formed WIN business unit, which encompasses the Harris Broadcast infrastructure, networking, server, automation and asset management product portfolios. WIN was formed as part of an overall strategy to create scale, reduce organizational complexity and deliver more interoperable solutions.



Means spent 14 years at Motorola in various roles, including vice president of sales, general manager for satellite broadcast systems, and general manager of the IP Video Systems business unit. His also worked Zenith Data Systems and Sears Business Centers. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer for Imagine Communications.



Means holds a marketing degree from Southwest Missouri State University and a master’s in business administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

