DJI Plans Drone Arena in Korea

SHENZHEN, CHINA—Koreans will have a new place to learn to fly their drones, as DJI has announced that it is ready to open a DJI Arena in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Just about 50 km south of Seoul, this 1,395-square-meter arena will open in mid-August.

The indoor venue will feature safety nets, and adjustable LED-lit circuit, and an LCD TV for first person views. There will also be a maintenance room with charging docks and a workstation for repairs.

The DJI Arena will be available for individual and group bookings, event rentals, and a venue for DJI’s New Pilot Experience program and workshops. It can also be used for advanced flying experiences and drone racing.

This follows DJI’s previous construction of a store in Hongdae, Seoul.