DJI Opening Retail Store in South Korea

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA—DJI will give customers in South Korea a one-stop shop to learn about and buy an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone. The company announced that it is opening a five-story, 870-square-meter store in Seoul’s Hongdae district. It is expected to be ready in March.

The location will feature the full range of DJI consumer products and provide customers first hand lessons on how to operate the drones. Part of the store will be the Customer Experience Zone, where DJI pilots will perform demos and customers can learn about the specific features of the products. The store will also feature a customer-support staff to provide technical assistance. In addition, a lounge area will be available to customers, offering aerial footage content from around the world.

This will be DJI’s second retail store. It opened its OCT Harbour shop in Shenzhen, China back in December.