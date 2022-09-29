Dish Tops J.D. Power National Pay TV Consumer Satisfaction Rankings

TROY, Mich.—J.D. Power has released its annual consumer survey of consumer satisfaction with TV service providers and for the fifth year in a row, Dish received the highest consumer satisfaction rank among nationwide cable and satellite providers.

Dish also had the highest customer satisfaction scores in the South and in the West.

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study also found that consumer satisfaction with virtual pay TV providers like FuboTV and Sling TV was higher than cable and satellite service. The live TV streamers had an overall satisfaction of 775 versus 699 for cable and satellite.

The study found that live television streamers say they pay less for their live television, as the self-reported average cost for cable and satellite television is $110 per month and the average cost for streaming is $68 per month. Among both groups, the biggest driver for choosing a television provider is a lower price, the survey found.

“Delivering video to myriad devices both in-home and mobile is actually pretty difficult and yet the service providers in cable, satellite and streaming all make it look easy, creating ever higher customer expectations,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. “Highest quality content is quite costly to produce or acquire for all providers. Operating the needed networks and equipment for cable and satellite TV from start to finish versus streamers who can use those networks for middle and last-mile delivery for hundreds of thousands of concurrent streams, are vastly different at a product level regarding cost. Live TV streamers (and their customers) are therefore the beneficiaries of the imbalance and can be seen as providing more value for the subscription dollars spent.”

Specific segment results include:

The survey found that Dish ranked highest in the cable/satellite TV–national segment for a fifth consecutive year, with a score of 720. Xfinity (706) ranked second and DirecTV (699) ranked third.

Verizon Fios ranked highest in the cable/satellite TV–east region with a score of 749. Dish (713) ranked second and Xfinity (699) ranked third.

Midco ranked highest in the cable/satellite TV–north central region with a score of 721. Xfinity ranked second with a score of 701 and Dish ranked third with a score of 699.

Dish ranked highest in the cable/satellite TV–south region with a score of 736. Xfinity ranked second (719) and DirecTV ranked third (710).

Dish ranked highest in the cable/satellite TV– west region with a score of 716, followed by Xfinity (705).

FuboTV ranked highest in the live TV streaming segment with a score of 789. Sling TV (786) ranked second and YouTube TV (779) ranked third.

To be included in the national cable/satellite TV ranking, brands must be ranked in all four geographic regions. The study is based on responses from 23,387 customers and was fielded from November 2021 through August 2022.

