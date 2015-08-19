DirecTV Rolls Out 4K Set-Top Box

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—The new AT&Tified DirecTV is rolling out a new 4K set-top box.



The new 4K Genie Mini, which the satellite TV provider said is about the size of a paperback book, offers “full Genie and 4K capability,” DirecTV said. The 4K Genie Mini also supports Dolby Digital Plus audio decoding. DirecTV has listed requirements for compatible 4KTVs on its website. Currently, only certain Samsung models are listed as being “DirecTV 4K-ready.”



“Not all 4K TVs meet the requirements to display 4K resolution from DirecTV. Due to copy protection requirements set by our major content partners, DirecTV and other pay TV providers are permitted to show 4K programs on TVs that support the latest HDMI 2.0 specification and HDCP 2.2 content security. In addition, your 4KTV must support a minimum of 60MHz—60 frames per second.”



DirecTV said it currently offers a variety of 4K UHD titles, including new releases, popular films and nature documentaries.



DirecTV launched 4K programming last November through its Genie HD DVR, which it said is currently in millions of DirecTV customer homes. The Genie HD DVR allows receiver-less connections to supporting DirecTV 4K-Ready UHD TVs from Samsung with instant access to DirecTV 4K on-demand movies. LG, Sony and additional TV manufacturers will have compatible sets “coming soon.”