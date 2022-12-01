DirecTV and DirecTV Stream Add Discovery+

NEW YORK and El Segundo, Calif.—Warner Bros. Discovery and DirecTV have announced that discovery+ is now available to DirecTV and DirecTV Stream customers.

The carriage deal means that customers now have access to the full library of 70,000+ episodes of original series and library content from the Warner Bros. Discovery's family of networks.

As part of the agreement, DirecTV and DirecTV Stream customers can purchase the ad-lite tier of discovery+ for $4.99 per month, receiving a $2 monthly discount off their DirecTV or DirecTV Stream video subscription.

DirecTV and DirecTV Stream customers can also access discovery+ within their usual DirecTV and DirecTV Stream interface, allowing them to enjoy all their discovery+ content in one place already familiar to them, the companies said.

“DirecTV always strives to offer the content our customers want most, wherever, whenever, and using whatever device – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” said Rob Thun, DirecTV chief content officer. “As more of our customers gain interest in top streaming services, and we add streaming services from programmers like Warner Bros. Discovery whose linear channels we also offer, we can help our programming partners expand their reach while also offering our customers similar preferred discounts.”

“At discovery+, we know our audiences look for our content across platforms and distribution services, and our mission is to provide access to our best-in-class content to as many consumers as possible,” said Sarah Bergman, senior vice president, distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our partnership with DirecTV allows us to continue to build on that goal by offering our beloved programming to its customer base, expanding the reach of our content, and adding ease and accessibility to our fans’ viewing experience.”

More than 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows are available on discovery+ from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, along with more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content.