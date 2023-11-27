Digital TV Research Predicts Top SVOD Players in 2029

In the race to grow the biggest subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customer base before the start of the next decade, Netflix is the odds-on favorite, according to a newly released forecast from Digital TV Research.

The forecast, part of the research organization’s “SVOD Forecasts Update” report estimates Netflix will maintain its top spot among SVOD services by adding 44 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, taking its total to 298 million.

Amazon will see its Amazon Prime subscriber base grow to 269 million, and Disney+ will garner 192 million subscribers in 2029 as a result of less investment and uptake in the Asia-Pacific region, assuming that Hotstar will continue as part of the Disney stable, the researcher said.

(Image credit: Digital TV Research)

They will be followed by Paramount+ at 89 million, HBO at 68 million and Apple TV+ at 30 million, according to the forecast. Together the six U.S.-based SVOD platforms will have 946 million subscribers by 2029, up from 751 million this year. Collectively, they will increase their subscriber numbers by 196 million, it said.

The increase reflects the forecasted strength in SVOD growth around the world during the period with total subscriptions growing 321 million by 2029 to 1.79 billion, it said.

In the United States, SVOD subscribers will climb by 30 million to 148 million in 2029, and China will nearly reach the 400 million subscriber level, it found.