DHD Promotes Marc Herrmann to Managing Director

LEIPZIG, Germany—DHD audio has announced a new addition to the company board with the promotion of Marc Herrmann to managing director where he will work alongside Joerg M. Deubner and Anne Philipp.

He succeeds Sven Hoffmann who co-founded DHD in 1996 together with Joerg M. Deubner. Sven Hoffmann will remain involved with the company as a consultant and software developer.

Graduating as a Bachelor of Engineering (Media and Acoustical Engineering) and Master of Business Administration, Marc Herrmann commenced his audio industry career in 2012 as a live sound and event technician, progressing to web and interface design. He joined DHD in 2016, working initially in technical support before joining the product management team where he set DHD’s technical advancement vision, managed development and collaborated with the company’s specialist teams.

His new role includes responsibility for product and software development with a focus on maintaining DHD’s leadership in the creation of advanced digital audio systems for use in audio production studios and broadcast stations.

“Marc has contributed strongly to DHD’s success in recent years, notably with the development of our state-of-the-art SX2, RX2, DX2 and TX2 audio mixers as well as the XC3 and XD3 audio processors and our industry-leading suite of integrated WebApps,” says Joerg M. Deubner. “He combines in-depth experience of the broadcast audio industry at both a business level and technical level, plus a proven understanding of IP-related software design. He is also an excellent team leader.”