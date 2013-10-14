Datos Media Appointed Avid Elite Reseller for Spain

MADRID—Avid Technology has reinforced its reseller network in Spain by appointing Datos Media Technologies S.A., a company within the Dan Technologies group, as an Avid Elite Reseller.



“We have many years of experience supplying, integrating and supporting Avid products into new and existing broadcast production infrastructure in Spain,” said Tomas Nielsen, manager director of Datos Media. “They form key elements at almost all of the leading Spanish television and radio networks and are also widely used in sound recording studios, video production companies and post-production facilities.”



Datos Media will sell and support the Avid Technology video portfolio, including video and audio editors, newsroom computer systems, media asset management and networked data storage.

