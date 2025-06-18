France’s Médias Monde Selects Mediagenix Content Scheduling Solution

BRUSSELS—Mediagenix, a provider of smart content solutions, has announced that it has been selected to supply global broadcaster France Médias Monde (FMM) with its state-of-the-art content scheduling solution. The scheduling suite will be used for all of France 24’s global linear channels and on-demand platforms.

FMM operates French international broadcasting offerings, which include the news channel France 24 (broadcast in French, English, Arabic and Spanish), news and current affairs public radio station RFI (which broadcasts worldwide in French and in 16 other languages), and radio station Monte Carlo Doualiya, which broadcasts in Arabic from Paris to the Middle East, Mauritania and Djibouti.

France 24 wanted to modernize its current scheduling solution, adding the capability to schedule all of its on-demand platforms and deploying the entire solution in the cloud.

The Mediagenix Content Scheduling solution more than fulfilled those criteria, the companies reported.

The AI-powered, multiplatform scheduling suite is a cloud-based solution that enables customers to plan and schedule faster, to operate smartly, and to scale up multiplatform operations without facing spiraling costs and operational complexities.

Paris-based training specialist Lapins Bleus Formation will provide training to France 24 staff on how to best use Mediagenix’s scheduling solution, which will go live for FMM next year.

“This partnership with Mediagenix is a critical part of equipping our France 24 channels with the best scheduling and content management solutions,” said Pamela David, engineering manager for TV and systems integration at France Médias Monde. “The Mediagenix scheduling solution gives our staff the ultimate flexibility to adjust schedules as major events happen and react to changing news priorities.”

“France Médias Monde is a truly global broadcaster, and France 24’s journalism and newsgathering is more important than ever in today’s challenging world,” said Françoise Semin, chief commercial officer at Mediagenix. “We are therefore delighted that France Médias Monde chose Mediagenix’s award-winning scheduling solution to provide the critical flexibility and agility that France 24 needs.”

More information is available by contacting Xavier Gentric, sales director, Southern Europe, at xavier.gentric@mediagenix.tv or here.