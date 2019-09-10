DAS’ Wakeman to Take Over as COO for Retiring Heminway

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—When Digital Alert Systems’ Jim Heminway, the company’s general manager, vice president and chief operating officer, retires at the end of the year, the company has officially announced that Anne L. Wakeman, currently the chief financial officer, will transition into the role of COO. With guidance from Heminway, Wakeman began taking on COO responsibilities from Heminway late last year in preparation for her new role.

Anne Wakeman

“In addition to having deep experience in finance and a record of robust business, marketing and management experience, Anne is an outstanding leader,” said Heminway. “Working with her over the past three years, and particularly during her transition to COO, I’ve seen her remarkable business acumen and how adeptly she has integrated herself into our dynamic group as the new team leader. In short, I can move into retirement knowing she’ll help the company build on our success and rise to new heights.”

Wakeman joined DAS in February 2016 as its CFO, leading the company’s efforts to modernize its manufacturing and financial systems, as well as its IT infrastructure. Her previous experience has included 16 years at a major manufacturer with its sales team and seven years in market research. She began her career in banking.

As COO, Wakeman will oversee DAS’ manufacturing, ongoing development, sales and support of the company’s emergency messaging platforms.

Heminway will retire after having been with DAS for 21 years.