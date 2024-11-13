Cox Media Group Names Omesh Somaru VP/GM in Jacksonville, Fla.
Will succeed the retiring Bob Longo at WJAX-TV/WFOX TV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ––Cox Media Group said Omesh Somaru will become vice president and general manager of CMG-TV Jacksonville on Jan. 1.
Somaru will leave his role as director of sales to succeed Bob Longo, who is retiring at year-end, and lead CMG’s WJAX-TV and Hoffman Communications-owned WFOX-TV. (CMG manages WFOX under a local management agreement.)
“Jacksonville is an important market for CMG, and we were looking for a strong leader with deep local experience to continue our momentum there,” CMG President and CEO Dan York said. “Omesh was the right choice, and under his leadership, I know our people, our clients and our business will continue to thrive.”
Somaru is a 25-year industry veteran and has been with CMG for 17 years, including stints at its station in Orlando and formerly CMG-owned Memphis and San Francisco stations. Since joining the Jacksonville team, he’s helped CMG’s stations achieve record revenue shares across both core and digital. He also played a key role in launching Telemundo Jacksonville and Action Sports Jax.
Somaru will lead a team at the station that launched the region’s only local all-sports streaming channel, Action Sports Jax 24/7, which delivers 10 hours of original programming a day.
In the last year alone, CMG-TV collected 8,500 books for children, helped save more than 450 lives through its blood drive, provided thousands of school supplies to local students, and awarded $500 every month to a viewer as part of its Doing Good in the Neighborhood program.
Somaru, who completed the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Leadership Training Program in 2019, is a University of Central Florida graduate with a TV and broadcasting degree. He lives in the Jacksonville area with his wife, Ailee, and daughter, Sophia.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.