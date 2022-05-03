Cox Media Group Closes Deals for Two Eugene, Oregon TV Stations

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced that it has closed separate transactions for the acquisitions of KLSR (Fox) and KEVU (My Network TV), two television stations in Eugene Oregon previously owned by California Oregon Broadcasting Inc. (COBI).

“We look forward to combining our rich legacies as we work together to improve lives and elevate our communities,” said Dan York, CEO of CMG. “Both stations have outstanding talent and have been exceptionally managed. They’re well-positioned to increase our competitiveness as we evolve our television footprint, drive revenue, and grow our ratings.”

COBI owned KLSR since 1993.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed but TVNewsCheck has reported that the acquisitions totaled $7.2 million.

“It’s been an honor to work with the dedicated teams at these great stations,” said Patricia C. (Patsy) Smullin, COBI’s President. “I’ll very much miss being part of this region and want to thank both stations for their commitment to their viewers and the community.”

KLSR and KEVU will join CMG’s 31 TV stations group.

“These stations will fit perfectly into our CMG TV portfolio, where our primary focus is serving our communities; informing, entertaining and engaging our audiences; and providing our customers with the best-in-class linear and digital platforms to help grow their businesses,” said Paul Curran, executive vice president of TV for CMG. “I’m thrilled they are part of the CMG family.”