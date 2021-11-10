Comscore Renews Local Measurement Deal with American Spirit Media

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that American Spirit Media has renewed Comscore's Local currency services across its eight television markets.

With this new agreement, Comscore will be providing currency measurement data and services, including Comscore's Advanced Automotive and Political segments, to all of ASM's television stations, which are located in Toledo Ohio, Jackson Miss., Columbus Ga., Wichita Falls and Lawton Texas/Okla., Lake Charles La., and Wilmington N.C.

"American Spirit Media embodies innovation and leadership in all facets of our business, but nowhere more than in our sales organizations," said Tom Henson, ASM's president and CEO. "With Comscore's audience insights, we are empowered to sell our inventory with the confidence that we can deliver on our audience delivery commitments to advertisers – Comscore data allow us to deliver what we sell."