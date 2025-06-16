Sinclair’s Multicast Networks Report Double Digit Audience Growth

BALTIMORE—Sinclair is reporting what it is calling “record-breaking growth" and "best-season-to-date ratings” for its free, over-the-air multicast networks, Charge, Comet, Roar and The Nest.

More specifically, Sinclair said that that the networks saw season-to-date ratings growth in the top 10 DMAs with Charge up 21% YoY, Comet up 17%, and Roar up 40% among total viewers.

“Sinclair’s multicast strategy is firing on all cylinders,” said Adam Ware, senior vice president of growth networks at Sinclair. “We’ve made bold moves-elevating content and expanding reach, and viewers have responded making Sinclair’s portfolio of multicast networks the fastest growing group in the rapidly expanding free TV sector.”

The audience growth, Sinclair said, was fueled by several strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of anchor series, expanded distribution in top 10 DMA markets, rebranding of TBD to Roar, strategic programming decisions, and successful fan-focused, multi-platform events including Comet Fest and ChargeCon.

To further drive growth, Sinclair also said that it has has acquired new premium series and movies for the upcoming 2025-26 season across all four multicast networks. It described those programming changes as follows:

"Charge, the go-to destination for the biggest police procedural franchises in TV history, will add two powerhouse series to the fall schedule with Criminal Minds and Homicide: Life on the Street, marking the series’ return to broadcast television. These join an already stellar lineup that includes CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Comet, the leading sci-fi and fantasy network on free TV, boosts its schedule this fall with fan favorites Xena: Warrior Princess and The Outer Limits, alongside Stargate SG1, Grimm and The X-Files, plus blockbuster “Mega Movies” featuring The Matrix trilogy for Comet Fest 2026, Spaceballs, directed by Mel Brooks to celebrate the icon’s 100th birthday, The Terminator, and Star Trek franchises. In November 2026 the network will broadcast Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking film, Interstellar.

Roar, which features groundbreaking contemporary comedy, adds two series hosted by Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night and past seasons of Weakest Link to the fall lineup, which includes previous seasons of Saturday Night Live, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Key & Peele.

The Nest continues to expand its successful schedule of “real people, real stories” series and specials, adding Gene Simmons: Family Jewels, Wahlburgers and My Ghost Story in primetime this July, joining Cold Case Files, Ice Road Truckers and Dog the Bounty Hunter."