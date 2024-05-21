Comcast Unveils $15 Price Tag for StreamSaver Bundle

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has released pricing and launch details of its recently announced StreamSaver bundle of Apple TV+, Netflix and Peacock services with the news that the service will launch next week at $15 for new and existing Xfinity Internet and TV customers.

The heavily discounted service was first announced on May 14 by Comcast’s chairman and CEO Brian Roberts . It includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30% or nearly $100 a year, Comcast reported.

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

The launch is the latest example of how streamers and pay TV operators are crafting bundles of streaming services as way of adapting to relatively mature streaming market where consumers are looking to cut hefty steaming bills.

Most recently, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney announced that they would launch a new streaming bundle this summer that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Earlier this year, Fox, Disney and WBD also set up a joint venture to launch a major sports streaming service.

Comcast said that current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for $15 per month, with no annual contracts.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Customers can also combine the three bundled apps with NOW TV for one monthly price of $30.

The NOW StreamSaver bundles offers access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside 40+ live TV channels including, AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies.

Customers can access all this programming via Comcast’s Entertainment OS platform and voice remote, where each of these apps are integrated into X1, Xumo Stream Box and Flex devices. Additionally, customers can find the StreamSaver apps everywhere they access streaming content today, including Apple TV and other connected TVs and devices, Comcast said.