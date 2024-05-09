Disney, WBD to Offer Streaming Bundle Starting this Summer

BURBANK, Calif.—Starting this summer, U.S. consumers will be able to purchase a new streaming bundle offered by Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max. Although the subscription fee has not been disclosed, the new bundle will be available for purchase on any of the three streaming platform’s websites and offered as both an ad-supported and ad-free plan.

The announcement comes amid Disney’s and WBD’s plans to launch a new sports streaming bundle (code-named “Spulu”) sometime this year. Disney has been offering packages that offer Hulu and ESPN Plus on Disney+ for several years in both ad-supported and commercial free tiers.

The announcement represents the most significant partnership yet among media giants hoping to prime their streaming brands and better compete with Netflix and Amazon, (which coincidentally offers Max subscriptions through its Prime streaming service).

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” said Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

Additional details regarding the bundle offer will be shared in the coming months, Disney said.