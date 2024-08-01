Comcast, Comscore Expand Cross-Platform Measurement Efforts

NEW YORK—Comcast Advertising and Comscore have announced a deal that will allow Comscore users to access enhanced cross-platform signal validation using Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication offering.

Comcast Advertising’s Signal Authentication service offers a privacy-first solution across close to 32 million U.S. households. The two companies said that it delivers a new standard of accuracy and understanding of reach and frequency as well as attribution measurement across linear and streaming TV.

The service, which was announced earlier this year, delivers a standard of accuracy that has not been available in the market until now, the companies said.

“Signal loss and data quality are greatly impacting the ability for advertisers to understand how they are reaching their target audiences, and how their media campaigns are performing,” said Carmela Fournier, vice president and GM, Data, Comcast Advertising. “Since Comcast Advertising’s solution is based on deterministic household signals across millions of households, we are able to offer reliable, privacy-forward signal authentication at scale. We’re excited to further our partnership with Comscore as they become one of the first measurement companies to tap into this service to provide clients a better understanding of their campaign performance and drive improved business results, while upholding the highest standards of consumer privacy.”

With this new component of the partnership, Comscore clients can utilize the Comcast Advertising solution to more confidently reach audiences and measure ad performance across linear and streaming campaigns. With a stronger understanding of media effectiveness and knowing which ads drove which actions, clients will also be able to improve budget allocation across media properties and optimize future campaigns, the companies said.

“Our clients are facing many challenges, especially in understanding the true impact of their advertising due to signal loss and privacy regulations,” said Steve Bagdasarian, chief commercial officer, Comscore. “We’re excited to expand our long-time partnership with Comcast Advertising to enhance identity resolution capabilities. This will give our clients increased confidence in cross-platform measurement and attribution, helping them create more informed media strategies to reach their most valuable audiences.”

More information is available at http://comcastadvertising.com/ .