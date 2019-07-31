Comark, DigiCAP Partner on ATSC 3.0 Gear

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—ATSC 3.0 is just around the corner, expected to start rolling out in earnest in 2020, and Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark and DigiCAP have announced a partnership with an eye toward the Next Gen TV standard. Through the companies’ agreement, Comark will be the authorized reseller and service provider of DigiCAP hardware and software, with a focus on the North American broadcast DTV market for ATSC 3.0 solutions.

The DigiCAP product line will fall under the purview of Comark Digital Services, a group originally formed in 1997 and relaunched in 2018 to assist customers with migrating to ATSC 3.0. CDS operates a laboratory for equipment testing, integration and customer demonstrations.

One of the products that CDS will represent is DigiCaster, an integrated and virtualized ATSC 3.0 broadcast gateway system that combines eight different functions integrated into a unified system that runs on a COTS server or in a cloud.

It will also offer HomeCaster, which is designed for over-the-air ATSC 3.0 reception that provides in-home video/data distribution through Wi-Fi to both legacy DTV sets and tablets.

DigiCAP is a Korea-based company. Korea has had a live, nationwide ATSC 3.0 system operating for the last two years.

Comark has made similar partnership agreements with other companies for ATSC 3.0-related products, including Triveni and Enensys.