Hitachi-Comark, Triveni Agree on Reseller Deal for ATSC 1.0, 3.0 Tech

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark and Triveni Digital have signed on the dotted line for a reseller agreement that covers transmission, test and monitoring systems used in ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 integrated systems.

The details of the agreement appoints Comark as an authorized reseller of Triveni Digital hardware and software, including program generators, metadata management, data broadcasting and test and monitoring systems. Through Comark Digital Services, Comark will focus on the North American broadcast DTV market for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 technology.

As ATSC 3.0 deployments are beginning to occur, Triveni Digital’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ralph Bachofen, points to Comark’s history in the U.S. broadcast market as a way to better address the needs of broadcasters during this new era.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.