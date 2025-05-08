Comcast Technology Solutions, Orange Logic Collaborate on Video Asset Management

DENVER, Colo., and IRVINE, Calif.—Comcast Technology Solutions and digital asset management (DAM) platform specialist Orange Logic have formed a strategic partnership that aims to enhance how organizations manage and use their video content.

The collaboration integrates Comcast Technology Solutions’ VideoAI with Orange Logic's DAM platform to enable users to unlock the full potential of their video assets through enriched metadata and insights.

"Companies across the premium video landscape are looking for practical and scalable ways to leverage AI to improve operational efficiency and cost savings," Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast and advertising for CTS, said.

"CTS's VideoAI was built for that very purpose, and we look forward to integrating with Orange Logic and enabling them to bring this value-added capability to their customers across the globe. Orange Logic is a proven leader in the DAM space and has built a fantastic marketplace for customers to trial, adopt and launch industry-leading AI tools for content orchestration."

Saying the goal of the collaboration is to unlock new value for media organizations, Mike Centioli, executive vice president of growth strategy at Orange Logic, noted that the partnership will make it possible to gain new insights into stored content.

“By integrating CTS’ VideoAI into our DAM platform, we're enabling organizations to automatically surface insights from their video content that were previously inaccessible, accelerating search, reducing manual tagging efforts and helping teams make faster, more informed decisions,” he said. “It’s a transformative step forward for any enterprise looking to scale their video operations with intelligence and efficiency.”

The integration leverages multimodal computer vision to generate actionable metadata at scale automatically, transforming video content into more valuable, searchable and analyzable information. With this partnership, Orange Logic customers will be able to unlock the power of semantic search, automate asset meta tagging and identify and deduplicate video assets.

CTS's VideoAI has been trained on millions of hours of premium entertainment content, from unscripted television to animation and live sports.

More information is available on the Comcast Technology Solutions and Orange Logic websites.