CNN Promotes David Chalian To SVP and Washington Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON —Longtime CNN Political Director David Chalian has been promoted to senior vice president and Washington bureau chief, the network announced.

In his expanded role, Chalian will now oversee the network’s Washington bureau and political news coverage from the nation’s capital. He will continue to supervise CNN’s daily political reporting across all platforms as well polling and decision desk operations and editorial content for special political programming. Chalian will remain CNN’s political director and continue to appear across the network as part of its on-air political coverage.

Chalian joined the network in 2013 and was named political director in 2014. The veteran journalist has set the editorial direction of CNN’s debates and town halls for nearly a decade, including the pivotal June debate between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

Before joining CNN, Chalian was vice president for video programming at Politico, overseeing all of its video efforts including “Politico Live” special-events coverage, new video programming and product development. He has also been Washington bureau chief for Yahoo! News; political editor an on-air political analyst for “PBS NewsHour”; and political director at ABC News.

During Chalian’s tenure at “PBS NewsHour,” its political coverage won the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He was a member of the ABC News team that won an Emmy Award for covering President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.