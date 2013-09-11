CNBC Goes Live With Grass Valley

HILLSBORO, ORE. — CNBC has launched a new, fully integrated HD news production solution from Grass Valley.



The solution includes a full set of production tools in one application: GV Stratus, K2 Summit 3G multichannel media servers, Edius nonlinear editing systems and 17,000 hours of HD K2 SAN storage capacity. This package enables CNBC staff access to stored media regardless of location, immediate access to content as it is being recorded and a collaborative work-in-parallel asset management layer for all aspects of content movement throughout CNBC’s systems, ranging from desktop browsing to the final filing into an archive system.



“With consumers now wanting to access news content when and where they desire, it’s imperative that CNBC be able to simultaneously edit stories for first and second screens, regardless of channel or geography,” said Grass Valley President and CEO Tim Thorsteinson. “The deployment of GV, K2, and Edius allows CNBC to create a multiplatform HD and proxy content network which enables this kind of multiplatform service delivery—be it for viewers who still enjoy traditional television or for individuals and organizations viewing content via the Internet.”



Grass Valley professional project managers, services engineers and trainers were involved throughout the project, ensuring a seamless transition, while optimizing CNBC’s required workflows and ensuring that the team was ready to use the toolset.