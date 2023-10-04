Clear-Com Hires Terence Chan as Product Manager for Matrix Products

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com appointed Terence Chan its newest product manager. He will oversee the company’s matrix intercom systems, which includes the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix.

In a press statement, Vice President of Product Management Simon Browne said he was, “delighted that Terence brings to the position a wealth of product management knowledge, and his design experience with advanced devices and their user interfaces will allow him to drive innovation and user experience for the Clear-Com products to come.”

Chan brings more than 15 years of experience working in product management for high-tech industries with clients that included Google, Philips and other FinTech ventures, and has a special interest in sustainable tech. He is especially interested in the variety of markets the company supports.

Chan said he looks forward to meeting with Clear-Com customers to learn more about their use cases, workflows and relationship with their existing systems.

Chan holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) from the University of Leicester. He will be based out of the Cambridge, U.K. office.