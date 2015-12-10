ChyronHego Stocks Paintball League Webcast Coverage

MELVILLE, N.Y.—ChyronHego recently took part in the production of the NXL National Paintball League’s NXL Paintball World Cup. To help deliver a graphics package for the live webcast, ChyronHego utilized its Lyric PRO broadcast graphics production and playout platform and its Graffiti graphics platform.

During the webcast, Lyric Pro generated an on-screen score bar while user-created macros in the Graffiti character generator allowed for rapid score bar updates. The NXL, and its production partner Casadonte Productions, previously used the Graffiti and Lyric Pro systems for a pair of paintball events earlier in the season.

In addition to the Lyric Pro and Graffiti, ChyronHego provided its SHOUT social media editor to display Twitter comments from fans during the webcast. In the future, the system will expand to include Facebook and Instagram content.

The NXL Paintball World Cup took place in Kissimmee, Fla. in October.