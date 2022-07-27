Chris Cuomo To Join NewsNation

NEW YORK—NewsNation has announced that Chris Cuomo will be joining its prime-time line-up this fall as the host of his own show.

Cuomo appeared on “Dan Abrams Live” tonight at 9 p.m. ET on July 26 to discuss his new role with Nexstar Media Group’s cable network.

The owner of the cable network NewsNation, Nexstar, did not reveal what hour Cuomo’s show will air.

Cuomo was suspended from CNN last year and subsequently fired over allegations he was involved in helping manage the sexual harassment scandal of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo has since sued CNN in a $125 million arbitration claim.

During the interview with Abrams, Cuomo claimed he was never involved in manipulating the media to defend his brother.

With over two decades of experience as an investigative journalist and television news anchor, Chris Cuomo has interviewed presidents and world leaders, reported from warzones, covered the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and shared hundreds of powerful, eye-opening stories impacting the lives of everyday Americans.

"NewsNation has earned high-praise from multiple media watchdog groups by remaining true to its mission to bring viewers the fact-based news that impacts their lives without opinion or bias,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.’s president of Networks. “Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows.”

“NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here - covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo most recently hosted CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” and previously co-anchored the network’s three-hour morning show, “New Day.”

At ABC News, Cuomo served as chief law and justice correspondent, co-anchor of ABC's “20/20,” and news anchor for “Good Morning America.” Prior to ABC News, he was a correspondent and political policy analyst for Fox News. Mr. Cuomo began his career as an attorney, following his graduation from the Fordham School of Law.

Cuomo has received multiple Emmy Award nominations and was recognized with a News Emmy for his “Good Morning America” profile of 12-year-old poet Mattie Stepanek, making him one of the youngest correspondents to ever receive the award.

He has been awarded Polk and Peabody Awards for team news coverage and his work has been recognized with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage, a Gerald Loeb Award for Television Deadline business reporting, and an American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award for investigative news.